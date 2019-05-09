LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are asking for help identifying four men who they said robbed a home in the Enclave subdivision of Magnolia Creek.

The home invasion occurred early Tuesday morning, League City police said.

The men were armed and several were wearing masks when they forced their way into the home.

Home surveillance video caught one of the men falling into the victim's backyard swimming pool following the robbery.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call LCPD Detective Aldridge at 281-338-4174.

League City police

