Student shot, another injured outside Lamar High School; campus on lockdown, officials say

District officials say two students were injured at the Arlington, Texas, high school on Monday morning. Police say a suspect is in custody.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington ISD officials and local police say Lamar High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Police said they received multiple calls at 6:55 a.m. about shots fired on campus, outside of the school building.

An Arlington police representative said one Arlington ISD student was shot and was last reported to be in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Another student was injured and taken to a hospital by her parent. Her injury is not life-threatening, according to police.

Arlington ISD and police said the scene is secure and that the suspected shooter is in custody. Police say they do not believe the suspect ever entered the school.

The department said they believe the suspect is also an Arlington ISD student.

It hasn't been confirmed if any of the students involved attend Lamar High School. Police said all students are under 17 years old.

Arlington police worked with the school's resource officers to check throughout the campus for any other potential suspects or weapons. Police shared at 10:40 a.m. that their search was complete.

One Twitter user near the campus posted video of police activity at the school shortly after the shooting was reported.

All students that were on campus are being taken by bus to the Arlington ISD Athletics Center on 1001 East Division Street. That includes any students that drove themselves to school or walked to campus.

Parents and guardians can pick up their students starting at noon.

The campus will remain closed throughout the day Monday. There's no confirmation at this time on whether it will reopen on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.