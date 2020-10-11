x
Crime

Police searching for suspect connected to Kyle shooting

Kyle police said officers were dispatched to a call about shots fired at the Oaks of Kyle, located at 200 Philomena Dr.
Credit: KVUE

KYLE, Texas — Police are searching for a man allegedly connected to a shooting that happened in Kyle on Nov. 9. 

Kyle police said officers were dispatched to a call about shots fired at the Oaks of Kyle, located at 200 Philomena Dr.  

When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Kyle PD. 

Witnesses told police the shooter was a black man wearing a white tank top shirt and that he was driving a 2015 or newer model dark-colored Dodge Challenger. According to Kyle PD, the shooting appears to have been the result of a drug deal. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-268-3232 and ask to speak to a detective.

