Kyle police searching for four suspects in pizza restaurant robbery

Each of the suspects wore face coverings and gloves and three were armed.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Kyle Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with a robbery that occurred at a Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Kyle.

Police say the incident occurred on April 10 at around 10 p.m.. Around that time, the four suspects entered the restaurant, each wearing face coverings and gloves. Three of the four were also armed, one of whom had a semi-automatic rifle.

According to the report, one of the suspects chased the employees as they fled the store before taking and leaving with the cash drawer.

It is believed that the group is traveling in a light-colored vehicle, possibly a white SUV.

