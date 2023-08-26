22-year-old arrested after shooting off-duty Kyle police officer at San Marcos apartment

Joseph Sifuentes is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Kyle Police Department (KPD) officer that happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

San Marcos police say they received a call of a shooting at the Encino Pointe Apartments in the 1800 block of Post Road.

After receiving the initial call, SMPD received a follow up call from a victim who was an off-duty officer with the Kyle Police Department who had been working as a courtesy officer with the complex, who said he had been shot.

The officer told SMPD that he heard gunshots or fireworks, prompting him to investigate. He found a male and a female outside of building 13. The male then pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward him and fired at least two shots, hitting the officer once. San Marcos police say the officer was wearing a badge at the time that he was shot.

The officer told investigators that he fired his weapon back, but didn't hit the suspect. The officer was then taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he is expected to recover.

SMPD officers arrived and then located the suspect, 22-year-old Joseph Sifuentes, inside a unit at the apartment complex with several others. The apartment was then searched, where investigators found what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Sifuentes was arrested and taken to the Hays County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation. Sifuentes also faces a number of charges related to previous warrants.