Kyle police investigating after man approaches girl walking to her bus stop

Police said the 11-year-old girl was approached near her bus stop in the area of Arbor Knot Drive.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department is investigating after they said an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man near her bus stop.

Officials said the man was driving a black truck when he approached the girl as she was walking in the area of Arbor Knot Drive around 6:45 a.m. She was able to get away from him, police said.

Police reported that they do not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time. However, the department's Criminal Investigation Division is working closely with Hays CISD officials during this investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-268-3232 or, to remain anonymous, submit tips online at www.p3tips.com.

Hays CISD released the following letter to families Friday:

Dear Hays CISD Family,

I need to make you aware of an incident that was reported today to the Kyle Police Department. A student from Wallace Middle School reported that she was approached by a stranger while walking to her bus stop. Law enforcement officers are investigating the specific details of what may have happened and the district is assisting them in their efforts. Hays CISD and law enforcement agencies, including the Kyle Police Department, have very close and cooperative relationships in the service of protecting students.

As law enforcement investigators work to resolve this case, it is a good opportunity to speak with your children about safety. There is a lot of information, including videos, tip sheets, scenarios, and even activities for students available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We are happy to share the link to their “Kid Smartz” program:

The most important tip is for students to report behavior they know to be out-of-the-ordinary, or blatantly wrong, to a trusted adult – a parent, teacher, school employee, bus driver, or law enforcement officer. The student in this case reported the information to an adult who was able to contact the Kyle Police Department.

We know receiving information like this can be very unsettling for parents. Know, however, that we live in a community that cares for one another and places the highest importance on safety. Every school day, there is an army of law enforcement officers, bus drivers, parents, and others who are out and about on phones and radios, working to keep our students safe on their way to and from school.

Sincerely,

Tim Savoy

Chief Communication Officer