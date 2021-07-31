Kyle PD arrests 8 people in connection with identify theft cases in 6 months

The eight arrests were made in five separate cases that happened between July 2021 and late December.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department said it had arrested eight people in connection with identity fraud cases over the past six months.

The police department reported the arrests involved five different cases spanning from July 2021 to late December. Most of the cases involved similar features, such as theft of identifying information and checks, vehicle theft, credit card fraud and altered personal and government documents.

Now, the department's criminal investigations division is working to notify all of the victims of the frauds and thefts and is arranging for items to be returned to their rightful owners.

“I would like to take the time to recognize these officers for their diligent work,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “Catching these perpetrators is often time consuming and difficult work, but it is important because the victims of these crimes are often numerous and have to deal with the impacts for years down the line. We hope this can help start to set things right for those affected.”

To see the full description of each case, visit the City of Kyle's website.

Here's an overview:

July 31, 2021

Officers responded to a report of dogs left unattended in a vehicle at the H-E-B in Kyle. Responding officers noticed a fake temporary license plate on the vehicle and found out the vehicle was stolen.

John Cucheran, 36, and Brandon Pangilinan, 29, both from Cibolo, were taken into custody. They were charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information on top of several drug-related charges, the KPD said.

Investigators found 59 pieces of identifying information and 51 stolen and altered checks, as well as multiple ledgers of people's names and social security numbers.

Sept. 11, 2021

Kyle PD officers arrested Samuel Toth, 28, and Jennifer Serna, 28, after an officer noticed a vehicle parked at a gas station on 22901 I-35 showing a stolen license plate.

Investigators found 70 pieces of identifying information, 18 stolen credit and/or debit cards, and 40 altered or fake government documents. They later found another stolen vehicle as well.

Both suspects were charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, fraudulent use/possession of credit card or debit card information, theft of mail and tampering with government records. They were also charged with possessing narcotics and weapons.

Oct. 22, 2021

Heather Bean, 38, was arrested after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle at the Storage Kind on 19580 I-35. Bean was identified and charged as a suspect for a theft at the storage units.

Investigators also found out she was driving a vehicle she had allegedly fraudulently bought using stolen identification. A search revealed four stolen credit cards, 56 pieces of identifying information and 102 pieces of stolen mail.

Bean was charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, mail theft, burglary of a building, possession of a fake ID, fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information, theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Mitchell Cantrell, 32, was charged as an accomplice and both were also charged with narcotics possession.

Dec. 2, 2021

Victoria Nino, 30, was arrested after officers were called to The Strand Apartments for suspicious circumstances. Nino reportedly tried to flee from officers, but was later apprehended.

Investigators allege the vehicle she was driving was stolen. Inside of it, officers found three stolen credit cards and more than 30 pieces of stolen mail.

She was charged with burglary of a vehicle, forgery, mail theft, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated along with weapons and narcotics possession. She was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and "numerous" warrants from other agencies.

Dec. 28, 2021

Melissa Moncada, 31, was arrested by officers after a traffic stop for speeding. A vehicle search resulted in finding 250 pieces of stolen mail, more than 60 stolen checks, 16 stolen credit/debit cards and more than 50 pieces of identifying information.

Moncada was charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, mail theft, 16 counts of credit/debit card abuse and other narcotics-related charges. Moncada had previously been arrested by Kyle PD in 2018 for similar stolen mail and identity theft charges.

The Kyle PD is now encouraging community members to take these steps to protect themselves from becoming victims of identity theft:

Limit the personal financial information in your purse or wallet and keep Social Security cards at home.

Carry only the credit and bank cards you need.

Shred financial documents when they are no longer needed.

Don’t give out personal information unless you are sure you are dealing with a trusted individual, or a legitimate representative for essential governmental or business purposes.

Use two-factor authentication for online security, where possible.

Use a password manager and/or strong passwords, including a mixture of capital letters, numbers, and symbols, and change passwords frequently.

Check bank or credit statements regularly.

Check credit reports regularly.

Don’t click on links sent in unsolicited email.

Be careful using social network platforms – for example, do not make your birth date or social security number readily available.