Kyle police looking for driver who fatally hit pedestrian before driving away

KYLE, Texas — Kyle police are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian early Thursday morning, then drove off. The victim later died from his injuries.

Police said on Thursday, Aug. 5, around 2:30 a.m., a Hays County deputy on patrol came across a man who had been struck by a passing vehicle in the 100 block of Windy Hill Road. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Buda Fire and EMS arrived.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jose Emilio Berberena of Kyle, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Kyle Police Department Crash Investigation Unit arrived on the scene and began an investigation into the incident.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, investigators believe the suspect was driving a white 2010 to 2012 Ford F-150 with a chrome bumper. Police believe the truck sustained damage on the front grill and might have a defective passenger side headlight.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips here.