Classes canceled at Klein Forest High School after bomb threat; student in custody, district says

The district said parents can now pick up their children from the circle drive near the baseball field at the high school.

Example video title will go here for this video

One student was taken into custody. The campus was evacuated, and all students are safe.

Klein ISD police and other police agencies are on campus investigating, the district said.

Klein ISD Police Chief Marlon Runnels said the student arrested faces felony charges in the case. He said the investigation is ongoing.

He said there was never a gunman or active shooter on campus.

"If we have any students out there who think that initiating this kind of jokes or pranks is OK, it is not,” the chief said. “It is not, you will be charged with a felony such as the case with the person involved in this felony.”

The chief said his department responded swiftly to the alert and utilized their training.

When students return to school Friday morning for classes, there will be additional police presence on campus.

What parents need to know

The district said parents can pick up their children from the circle drive near the baseball field at the high school. Buses have arrived to help take other students home.

Students who stay at the school will be supervised by Klein Forest faculty and staff. All after-school activities have been canceled for the day, as well.

District officials said any items left at the school can be retrieved Friday morning. All items will be secured overnight with a police presence.

Students will return Friday morning at their regular time and will report to their third-period classroom.

Initially, the district urged parents not to come to pick up their children, but then they enacted their "reunification protocols."

The campus is located on Misty Valley Drive near Bammel North Houston Road.