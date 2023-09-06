Ken Paxton associate Nate Paul charged on 8-count federal indictment

Paxton's relationship and dealings with Paul are considered a major focal point behind his impeachment.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Nate Paul, a man whose name has frequently been linked to suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during the course of his impeachment, has been charged on an eight-count federal indictment, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Paul was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The charges against Paul allege multiple financial crimes in 2017 and 2018.

Paul has been a central figure in the impeachment case against Paxton. A whistleblower lawsuit alleged that Paxton helped Paul gain access to investigative documents that were related to the 2019 FBI search of Paul’s business and home.

BREAKING: Nate Paul, an associate of Attorney General Ken Paxton, is charged on an 8-count federal indictment alleging multiple financial crimes in 2017 and 2018. Paxton’s name wasn’t uttered during his initial appearance in U.S. District Court but he is accused of helping Paul. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 9, 2023

The whistleblowers also said Paxton ordered a written opinion at 2 a.m. saying the foreclosures of Paul’s properties had to be suspended under pandemic safety rules.

They allege that, in return, Paul donated $25,000 to Paxton's campaign, which ultimately went to remodeling his home and employing Paxton’s mistress.

It is worth noting, however, that Paxton's name is not mentioned in the indictment.

NEW: A 23-page indictment does not link Nate Paul to Texas AG Ken Paxton.

But AG’s office whistleblowers and Texas House investigators allege Paxton took multiple steps to help Paul in the federal case and received multiple benefits for doing so, including hiring his mistress. https://t.co/EDFB0jFjDb pic.twitter.com/Q90K80SKnC — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 9, 2023

Paul is an Austin-based investor who founded the multibillion-dollar holding company World Class Holdings in 2007. He is one of the largest private real estate owners in the U.S.

But Paul's been no stranger to legal and financial issues over the years, including several lawsuits, bankruptcies and foreclosures of his business properties.

In 2018, a nonprofit organization called The Mitte Foundation sued World Class Holdings. The two started a partnership back in 2012 to invest in property in Downtown Austin, but The Mitte Foundation decided to pursue legal action after Paul's company did not produce financial documents.

Paul denied wrongdoing in the lawsuit, but District Judge Jan Soifer ordered him to pay over $100,000 for violating court orders, giving false testimony and lying about money transfers from his bank accounts. Judge Soifer also ordered Paul to serve 10 days in jail, but he was able to avoid serving time.

In the next few years, the company underwent a series of bankruptcies and foreclosures including the $100 million 3M campus.

Paul's arraignment is scheduled for June 15 at 11 a.m. His attorney said Paul will enter a plea of not guilty.

Tony Plohetski on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram