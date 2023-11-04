Cedar Park jugging incident leads to gunshots, man arrested in a Lyft ride in Houston, police report

Police say that the person took a Lyft from Cedar Park to Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A jugging incident that led to a shooting and a Lyft ride from Cedar Park to Houston ended with a man in custody, according to Cedar Park Police.

It all started when police received a call at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, April 10, of a man claiming he was "following a car who had just stolen money from him and was trying to stop the car near the intersection of South Lakeline Boulevard and Cypress Creek."

An investigation determined that a man went to a bank in Cedar Park, withdrew money and then drove to a gas station in Lago Vista. The man told police that someone broke into his car, stole money and drove off.

Police say the man then tracked down the person behind the jugging incident and tried to stop the car. According to the investigation, the man and the person behind the incident both pulled out guns. The man fired and hit the driver in the mouth, police reported.

Police say gunshots were fired back at the man before he drove off.

Later, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center received a patient who came in with a gunshot wound, according to police. The hospital reported the driver drove to the hospital, however, the man in the car ran off.

Cedar Park Police later called Houston Violent Crimes Task Force, who then tracked down the person. Police say that the person took a Lyft from Cedar Park to Houston. The task force was "able to stop, identify and detain the other male suspect and recovery the money."

The incident remains under investigation.