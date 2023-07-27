Joshua Wright's family files federal lawsuit against officer accused in killing

Wright was killed in December 2022 while he was being treated as an inmate at Seton Medical Center in Kyle.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Joshua Wright is filing a federal lawsuit against Isaiah Garcia, a former corrections officer who is accused of killing Wright while being treated as an inmate at Seton Medical Center in Kyle.

In the filing, Wright's family said Garcia's actions were reckless and "brutally gunned down" Wright, in lieu of using a nonlethal alternative. The filing alleges that Garcia violated Wright's Fourteenth Amendment right to be free from excessive force.

Plaintiffs in the case, led by Wright's mother, are requesting expenses for Wright's funeral and burial, lingering mental anguish, loss of companionship, pre and post-judgment interest rates, maximum punitive damages and legal fees.

Wright was killed by Garcia in December 2022 while he was being treated at Seton Medical Center in Kyle. Wright was being held as an inmate on pre-trial detention after he was arrested for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

While in the hospital receiving medical attention, Wright allegedly assaulted a corrections officer and attempted to leave the emergency room. An autopsy later revealed that Wright had been shot from behind.

Garcia was arrested in April and was charged with a felony charge of deadly conduct, an offense that can carry a jail sentence of two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.