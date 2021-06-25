Family of murder victim frustrated over possible plea deal consideration

Joshua Hardesty was shot and killed in 2018. Hardesty's father, Clifford, calls a plea deal to give the suspect a lighter sentence unacceptable.

AUSTIN, Texas — In September 2018, Isaac Thomas Jr. allegedly killed Joshua Hardesty. A few months later, Bastrop law enforcement arrested Thomas on an unrelated killing. Hardesty's family met with the Travis County District Attorney after being told the DA's office would pursue a plea deal for Thomas.

"[Assistant District Attorney] Joshua Somers, the prosecuting attorney, and his team say they still are ready to go to trial and they feel very strong for their case," Hardesty's father, Clifford, said. "You don't make a plea deal when you have everything that you want in a murder case."

Thomas has his a pre-trial hearing for Capital Murder and Murder charges coming up in July. When the case first started, Clifford said a plea deal was never on the table. It only became an option after Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza took office.

"He still feels that young offenders deserve a second chance, even if they're violent criminals or murderers," Clifford said.

Joshua Hardesty was a 26-year-old father when he was killed in Austin.

"It's just a very, very tragic event because he was a father, a very loving father," Clifford said. "It's a hard thing to say because Isaac Thomas took a very, very good person away, and for a very, very... he did it for marijuana, why?"

Clifford added Garza has "more compassion for a criminal than the victim or family members." In a meeting Wednesday with Garza, Clifford said Garza had not yet made himself familiar with the details of the case or who the Hardesty family was. As the case moves forward, Clifford plans to address the court asking for a trial rather than a plea deal.

"I was told from the prosecuting attorney, Joshua Somers, that more than likely in all the cases that he's seen, if the defense and the prosecution are agreed on a plea deal, that it will go through," Clifford said.

Garza's office responded to Clifford's concerns with a statement saying they had not made a final determination regarding a possible plea deal.

“Earlier this week the Travis County District Attorney’s office announced that it returned an indictment for capital murder against Stephen Broderick. Our office makes an individual determination in every case and when the facts substantiate the most serious offense available, the office will pursue that charge. There has been no final resolution on this case, and the policy of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office is not to comment on open cases. The office is saddened by the unimaginable pain and trauma that the families have gone through during this process," the statement said.



Clifford had one final message to Garza and the DA's office.

"Mr. Garza, any criminal that commits a crime, a violent act of crime, no matter if they are wealthy, a powerful person, a police officer, a doctor, a dentist, anybody, the crime is the crime. Doesn't matter what age they've committed the crime. And the only way that you stop crime like this is by being firm. You cannot hand down lenient sentences and give them the opportunity again to hurt after they get out of jail, because we've seen way too many times in the news where people are released. While they're released, they also kill again. This isn't a few times. It happens every day. You hear on the news. Please. Please bring justice for Josh," Clifford said.