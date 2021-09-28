Judge dismisses motion to suppress evidence in Josh Duggar child porn case

Duggar and his attorneys went before a federal judge in Arkansas, hoping to get pieces of evidence collected removed from the case.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Josh Duggar appeared in court again this week as a child pornography case moves forward against the former reality star.

On Monday, Duggar and his attorneys went before a federal judge in Washington County, Ark., hoping to get pieces of evidence collected by law enforcement removed from the case.

According to court documents, Duggar's attorneys filed multiple motions - one to dismiss the case entirely for what his attorneys claim is failure to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence - and another to suppress evidence and statements made by Duggar to authorities.

The judge denied all of Duggar's requests.

In April of 2020, Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into a Northwest Arkansas jail for allegedly possessing child porn.

After a court appearance in May, a judge released Duggar to live with third-party custodians while he awaits trial.

While giving testimony in court about the investigation into Duggar, a Department of Homeland Security special agent said the alleged child porn located on Duggar's computer ranked among the worst he has seen in his career investigating child pornography.

In June, attorneys for the reality TV star requested to have his trial delayed until 2022 so that an independent computer forensic specialist could look at the devices police seized from Duggar's property. A judge denied that request and Duggar is scheduled to appear in court again this November.