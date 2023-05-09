'We know who you are' | Family files lawsuit after father, daughter die in ATV hit-and-run

One widow and mom is seeking answers after losing 26-year-old Jonathan Gomez-Guajardo and 4-year-old Azeneth Gomez-Rodriguez.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Every day, Gabriela Rodriguez's four kids ask for their dad, 26-year-old Jonathan Gomez-Guajardo. But all they have left of him is a memorial on the side of a road.

"That's all they can remember of him and their sister," Rodriguez said.

On June 23, investigators say Gomez-Guajardo was on an ATV with his 4-year-old daughter, Azeneth Gomez-Rodriguez, on Delta Post Drive when a 2010 Chevy Silverado hit them head-on. The father and daughter died and the driver left the crash site, changing Rodriguez's life forever.

"I wanted to be old with him, grow old with him. I always told him, 'I want to change your diapers when you're older.' I always told him that, and now I don't get to do that anymore. I'm just going to be left by myself with my girls to raise myself," Rodriguez said.

Her family's quest for justice now involves a lawsuit against who they believe to be the driver and owner of the truck. That individual has not been charged, so KVUE is not naming them.

The family's attorney, Brad Bonilla, said DPS obtained a search warrant to get DNA from the two men since they are the only two people with access to the truck. But Bonilla said the driver disappeared.

"The purpose of this lawsuit is to send a message, and the message is simple: We know who you are," Bonilla said.

DPS has not announced any arrests but confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday that the investigation is still active and ongoing. Rodriguez and her mother-in-law, Rosa Gomez, say they just want closure and to prevent another tragedy.

"Maybe he would have made it if he stopped and helped, so we need to get this monster out of the street," Gomez said.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram