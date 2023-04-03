Travis County DA secures conviction in connection with 2019 murder at Austin hotel

In 2019, Jerome Yancey and three other suspects met up with Jannerra Williams at an Austin Quality Inn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in June 2019.

A Travis County jury has convicted a man of murder in connection with the death of another man in 2019.

On Tuesday, March 28, a jury convicted 27-year-old Jerome Yancey of murder in connection with the death of Jannerra Williams at an Austin Quality Inn on May 5, 2019.

Yancey now awaits his sentencing.

In May and June 2019, KVUE reported that a suspect named Doris Mabry-Walker met Williams through the dating website Plenty of Fish before the May 5 shooting happened. Mabry-Walker told police that the other suspects in the case – Yancey, Roosevelt Haynes and Timothy Bowie – were supposed to come to Williams' hotel room to buy marijuana.

But the situation turned into a robbery that resulted in Williams being shot.

Related Articles Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

All four suspects were arrested in May 2019 and charged with murder in connection with Williams' death.

In August 2022, Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in connection with Williams' death. Haynes had been indicted on the murder charge on July 31, as had Yancey.

As of August, both Bowie's and Mabry-Walker's cases were still pending.

"Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said on April 3. "We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family."