Watch: Surveillance video captures armed robbery at Jefes Tacos

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin taco truck was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 4, and it was all caught on camera.

The robbery took place around at Jefes Tacos, which is located at 6305 Cameron Road.

Video surveillance captured the incident. The video appears to show a man entering the taco truck and pointing a gun at an employee. The robber demanded money and forced the employee to take out cash from the register before he took off.

WATCH: Surveillance video: Jefes Tacos employees robbed at gunpoint 

The robber was captured wearing a beanie, jacket and pants in all black.

The Austin Police Department confirmed it responded to the address on Dec. 4.

