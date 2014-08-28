TCSO inmate dies in custody

Sappi Tchoualack Jeugoum Franck, who was held on charges of vehicle burglary and resisting arrest, was taken to the hospital on Sept. 8 before dying on Sept. 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) Internal Affairs Unit is investigating after an inmate died while in custody on Wednesday.

According to TCSO, deputies found 21-year-old Sappi Tchoualack Jeugoum Franck in an altered state in his cell at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Franck was taken to the hospital to be treated, but was ultimately taken off of life support and died just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Franck was arrested on Sept. 2 on charges of burglary burglary of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

The autopsy was conducted on Sept. 14. The results are still pending.

The Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.