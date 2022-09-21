Fort Hood soldier charged with murder identified after shooting death of 34-year-old woman

Police say 35-year-old Michael Leonard Moore was charged with murder after a 34-year-old woman was found shot to death in a home in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a murder on Monday.

According to police, Moore and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute when he pulled out a handgun and shot her. After, he left the home to go on Fort Hood where he was later detained by military police, Killeen PD said.

Military police notified KPD and officers arrested him, then brought him into the Killeen City Jail, police added.

Moore has a bond sent for $1 million and is being ordered to wear an ankle monitor when or if he posts bond.