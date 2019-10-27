This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

A person who attended a homecoming party overnight in Greenville said the shooting that killed two and left 14 other people injured came "out of nowhere."

The incident occurred near Texas A&M University-Commerce, but was not a school-sanctioned activity, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

The two people killed were men, Sheriff Randy Meeks said, and no shooter has been identified or arrested.

Meeks said officials currently believe the shooter came in the back door and targeted a single person before randomly opening fire into the crowd of approximately 750 people.

Markeice Ford attended the party. He told WFAA he heard six to seven gunshots ring out once he realized there was a shooting and got down on the floor.

"I came from the restroom and out of nowhere, just six, seven gunshots just go off, boom, boom. Boom!" he said.

"It just kept going, like it wasn't going to stop."

He said he saw three bodies laid out in the middle of the floor and had blood all over his clothes.

"I don't really know what to think," Ford continued.

He explained he escaped through a window once the gunshots stopped and ran to his car. He said a lot of other people were running to get away from the shooting.

"People didn't know what to do, they were just screaming."

"I've never seen nothing like that before," he said solemnly.

Markenya Shepherd said she was scared for her life during the shooting.

"I heard a couple gunshots and see everybody get down, so you know I got down, too," she said.

She said everyone knew what was happening as they all went down to the floor, but it was completely unexpected.

"This was just out of nowhere, everybody was just chilling, then pop, pop, pop! Like four or five."

Shepherd told WFAA she saw what looked like two or three bodies bleeding from head injuries.

"I was trying to get out of there, glass breaking, people crying," she said.

"I was scared, I was crying, I lost all my friends. I was scared for my life."

Ashley Johnson said when she heard four or five gunshots go off she and her friends instantly ducked before trying to go out the front door.

But people told them someone had been shot there and it was blocked, she said, so they went into the kitchen area, where people broke the window to get out.

"I've never been through anything like this," she said.

She said she realized the window might be the only way to get out as more and more people pushed into the kitchen.

Johnson explained people got cut up breaking the glass and going out the window by the sink.

"This boy, he was helping all the girls out, he was helping them get on to the sink and climbing out the window. And he helped me," she said. "So that's when I got out and ran to my car."

"I don't know who he was, but I thank him."

Anyone with any information about the shooting who wishes to remain anonymous can call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.

Counselors will be available for Texas A&M Commerce students Sunday, the university tweeted.

