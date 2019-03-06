AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to shoot his neighbors when he saw them pouring an unknown liquid down a drain.

Police said 67-year-old Gary Finch was arrested when he admitted to trying to shoot his neighbors, but was unsuccessful when his gun malfunctioned.

The incident occurred at the 2300 block of Big Horn Drive in Austin on Saturday.

Finch told police that his neighbors were trespassing on his property and dumping an unknown liquid, possibly chemicals, into a drain on his property that was draining into Lady Bird Lake, which led to the incident.

The neighbors of Finch accused of dumping the liquid into the drain told police they were trying to get some liquid out from a washing machine that wasn't drained when Finch came out of his home threatening them.

RELATED:

2 men accused of shooting each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest

No charges filed in Killeen shooting caught on video, Bell County D.A. says

Finch's neighbors went on to say the drain they were pouring the liquid into was on the roadway at the border of the two properties, not on Finch's property.

Police said that on dispatch tapes Finch can be heard saying, "I tried to shoot. But, I couldn't get it to work."

Police recovered three shotgun rounds and a .410 shotgun from the scene.

Finch has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

Rest in peace: Remains found in Arkansas are Maleah Davis'

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station