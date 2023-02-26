'I'm laying on my back on I-35' | 18-wheeler driver wanted in road rage shooting that seriously injured San Antonio man

It happened February 8, around 12:30 a.m. The victim was hit multiple times in his arms and leg, and says he's lucky to be alive.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is counting his blessings.

February 8, he was shot multiple times while driving down I-35. The shooter, he says, was the driver of an 18-wheeler.

Police are calling it a case of road rage.

The victim is sharing his story publicly for the first time with KENS 5, saying it's a miracle he's alive.

"I mean I've cried for weeks. Every night," said 43-year-old Mr. Alfaro, who didn't wish to disclose his first name.

What he did share were moments he could remember from the scariest night of his life.

"It wasn't a lot of traffic. It was 12:30 a.m." he recalled.

Alfaro was working the night of February 8, driving his company truck. He says as he tried to merge on I-35, an 18-wheeler wouldn't let him.

"I honked my horn for a little bit just to let them know, like, hey, what the hell?" said Alfaro.

As both vehicles lined up next to each other further down the highway, Alfaro says the big rig driver shot him through an open window on the passenger side.

"I see him at my window and I looked to my left again and I was shot," said Alfaro. "Before you know, my arm fell in my lap."

The 18-wheeler drove off.

Alfaro jumped out of his truck near I-35 near Remount and quickly realized he couldn't walk. His arms and leg were riddled with bullets.

"I fell because I didn't have this leg. So I'm laying on my back on I-35," said Alfaro. "The best thing I could do to save my life was crawl underneath my truck."

He called his fiancée, then 911. Paramedics were eventually able to move him from under his vehicle.

"I'm unconscious. I wake up by the grace of God and I'm just like, 'Help, help!'" said Alfaro. "I remember my fiancée yelling for me. She couldn't find me."

Alfaro was rushed to BAMMC where he spent the next five days.

"I have a big rod [in my right arm]," he explained. "[Doctors] cut me all right there to put a big rod in there with plenty of pins."

Alfaro says the pain from his radial nerve damage he wouldn't wish on his worst enemy.

The pain medications he's taking don't help much, he said.

He believes the driver of the 18-wheeler was shooting to kill.

"The doctor said it's a possibility that I might not get this [arm] fixed. It might not heal within six months. It might not heal within a year. It might not ever heal," said Alfaro.

Right now, loved ones are taking care of him. Alfaro says neighbors have also pitched in with financial and spiritual help.

He's about to start physical therapy in a long road ahead to recovery.

"Please help me and my family bring somebody like that off these streets. That's a monster out there," said Alfaro. "Who knows how many other people he did like this."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Police say the 18-wheeler is yellow with yellow and orange lights on the trailer.

