HUTTO, Texas — A boy has been reunited with their mother after he was allegedly kidnapped by the mom's estranged stepfather in Hutto on Tuesday.

Police said the two were found together in Killeen, about 60 miles north of Hutto, and the child was transported back home to be with his mom. The suspect, Charles Ray Wright, was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Police said they first responded to the call on Tuesday on the 200 block of Mitchell Drive. There, the mother reported the child was kidnapped from the family residence by her stepfather, Wright.

Hutto detectives and the Texas Attorney General's Office later located the man and child on the 6000 block of Lolly Loop in Killeen. The detectives then transported the child back to Hutto.

“Thanks to the swift work of the agencies involved, this child was back in his mother’s arms the next evening,” said Hutto Police Chief Byron Frankland.

“I am proud of my police department. They continue to demonstrate outstanding responsiveness to the needs of our citizens,” said Odis Jones, City Manager.

Wright remains in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Charles Ray Wright

Hutto Police Department

