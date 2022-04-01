George Floyd's 4-year-old niece recovering after being shot on New Year's Day

Arianna Delane was rushed to an area hospital on New Year's Day where she underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

HOUSTON — Houston police are launching an internal investigation into response time following the shooting of a 4-year-old girl early on New Year's Day.

Arianna Delane was shot when someone opened fire on an apartment on Houston's south side just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

It turns out, Arianna is George Floyd's niece, according to a family member.

Houston police said at least one person fired several shots into the apartment where four adults and two children were inside.

A family friend said Arianna suffered a punctured lung, punctured liver and three broken ribs. She is still in the hospital. She underwent surgery and is in stable condition. The family member said Arianna walked Tuesday for the first time since being shot.

Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement about an investigation into the response time. Below is his statement.

"The investigation into the senseless shooting of the 4-year-old female at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard on Saturday morning (January 1) continues to move forward.

I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city to continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible."

Statement from Police Chief @TroyFinner regarding the January 1 shooting of a 4-year-old female at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard.



Investigators said there is no suspect description or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.