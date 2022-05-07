Authorities investigating aggravated robbery at North Austin fireworks stand

The incident occurred at the Big Tex Fireworks stand on West Howard Lane at around midnight Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated robbery incident at Big Tex Fireworks in North Austin.

Crime scene investigators were at the fireworks stand overnight taking photos and talking with the owner, who ultimately saved his own life.

Authorities said at around midnight Tuesday, two people approached the fireworks stand on West Howard Lane. A bit later, the business owner fired his weapon.

One suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. As for the other suspect, deputies are still searching for that person.

#BREAKING Travis County Sheriff’s investigating an aggravated robbery at Big-Tex Fireworks in North Austin. 2 armed suspects approached the fireworks stand around midnight. An employee fired his weapon, one suspect is at the hospital, deputies are searching for the other. pic.twitter.com/OjOWF3PJTl — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) July 5, 2022

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any details regarding the suspect still on the run is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

There was a significant law enforcement presence in the area early Tuesday morning, but it has lessened as of 5 a.m., with only a few vehicles still on scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

