Day 1 of the trial of Billy Chemirmir ends with Plano police detectives detailing Chemirmir's arrest in March 2018

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of murdering 18 elderly women across North Texas. This week, he will go before a judge in his first trial for the killing spree he's accused of.

Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin counties. He lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

Day 1 Updates:

Day 1 of the trial started with Chemirmir pleading not guilty around 8:30 a.m.

The prosecution made the first statement, saying the trial would be "a case of stalking, smothering and stealing."

The defense made no opening statement.

While the trial is about determining whether or not Chemirmir murdered 81-year-old Lu Harris in Dallas, the prosecution spent most of its time Monday morning establishing a case in the attack on 91-year-old Mary Bartel, who Chemirmir is accused of robbing and smothering with a pillow in March 2018. Bartel survived the attack, and her evidence was what led officials to Chemirmir for other crimes.

Bartel died in 2020, but a recording of her deposition about the attack was played in court Monday, and the prosecution also brought forward a Plano 911 dispatcher, Plano firefighter and Plano police officer to testify about the initial alleged attack on Bartel.

Bartel testified when she opened the door on March 19, 2018 she was fixated on a pair of green gloves.

“I knew then I should not have opened the door and I was in danger," she testified in a previously recorded video played in court Monday. She says a man told her to get on her bed and smashed a pillow over her face.

After the lunch break, the first witness to take the stand was Bartel's neighbor's son Richard Plinck, who testified that he spotted a man outside Bartel's apartment building.

When he returned two and half hours later, that man was still there. So he asked the man if he needed help. He also wrote down the man's license plate, which ultimately linked to Chemirmir.

Then, four Plano police detectives— George Johnson, Joe Claggett, Fred Garcia and Grant Harp — took the stand to detail Chemirmir's subsequent arrest on a public intoxication warrant.

Garcia testified about the items found when Chemirmir was arrested; some were found in a dumpster and some in a vehicle. Police found numerous pieces of jewelry and $2 bills.