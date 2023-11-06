One person remains in critical condition after a gunman fired into a crowded parking lot outside of a lounge.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot in the parking lot of a business near the Galleria area, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant & Lounge, which is near Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, officers found six people who were shot following a disturbance inside the lounge that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and out of surgery. The other five are expected to survive.

"It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot," Finner said. "Make no mistake about it, we're gonna find out who did it. We're gonna hold them accountable."

Finner said several off-duty deputies were at the lounge at the time working an extra job and that they would be helping with the investigation. He also said that the lounge has a history of issues.

"They've had problems here before and we're gonna look into that to make sure we're doing everything we can do," Finner said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage of the shooting to help identify any possible suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact HPD's Major Assaults Division.