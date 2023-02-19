According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man shot three teenage girls to death before apparently taking his own life following a disturbance.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on 2nd Street near N. Main St. and Clinton Dr.

According to Gonzalez, the Galena Park Police Department responded to a call by a 12-year-old who said she was sexually assaulted by her mother's boyfriend and that he had shot other people inside the home. She told them she picked up her 1-year-old niece and ran to a neighbor's house for help when she was able to do so.

When authorities got to the home, they found three teenage girls, ages 19, 14, and 13, who had been shot to death. The mother's boyfriend, a 38-year-old man, was found dead in the master bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Gonzalez said the man started shooting at the girls following a disturbance. The man shot the 19-year-old, who Gonzalez said was believed to be pregnant, before shooting the other two girls and then assaulting the 12-year-old.

"He then proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old that was inside the residence," Gonzalez said. "After that, he told her to go ahead and run from the house ... she did so and ran out of the residence without any clothing."

According to Gonzalez, the man was in a relationship with the homeowner, who is the mother of the three girls. Gonzalez said the suspect wasn't the father of any of the teens he killed. Authorities said the mother wasn't home at the time of the shootings.

The 12-year-old that was assaulted was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, the extent of which are unknown.

"It's just a tragic situation. It makes no sense, it's all senseless and it's very tragic," Gonzalez said. "But our investigators will try to put all the pieces together and our condolences go out to the victim's families and everyone impacted by this and the entire city as well."

Neighbors react

Neighbors said they were in disbelief and shock. Some have lost sleep over the incident.

"No, I couldn't ... just thinking about those young girls losing their lives. It’s just unbelievable," one neighbor said.

Maria Del Consuelo Reyes-Hernandez jumped in to help when she saw the 12-year-old and 1-year-old survivors. She said she saw the girl, who wasn't wearing any clothes, carrying the baby. She and another neighbor brought the girls in and gave them some clothes.

Reyes-Hernandez said the girl told her what she had just endured. She said the girl told her that she ran from the house after she was sexually assaulted and told that she would be killed unless she left.

Resources

In Houston, domestic and family violence cases have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).