Man grabs hotel clerk by throat, threatens to stab him during robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man jumped over a counter and grabbed a hotel clerk by his throat during a robbery in a lobby on the north side last month, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD’S Robbery Division has released surveillance video of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize him.

This happened on April 10 just after 11 p.m. at a hotel on John F. Kennedy Boulevard just north of North Beltway 8.

Police said the man came into the lobby and approached the counter as a young boy was getting some bottles of water. The man then jumped over the counter and grabbed the clerk by his throat, threatening to stab him if he didn’t open the cash drawer.

The boy grabbed the bottles and ran to the nearby stairs.

The clerk opened the drawer, and the man took the cash and ran from the lobby.

Police described the man as being 23 to 26 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing about 190 to 200 pounds. He had black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and was wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.