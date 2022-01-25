HPD says Smith ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing. He escaped on foot.

They said Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is still on the run. HPD says he ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing and running off near Memorial Park.

Police said they found a loaded gun in his truck.

Investigators later confirmed the body of Smith's father was found hidden in the garage in the 14700 block of Carolcrest Drive near Memorial after the chase. They said he died of "unnatural causes" but an autopsy will be needed to confirm the cause of death.

Smith is accused of stabbing police K-9 Nate during an arrest on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Smith was accused of carjacking and theft.

Investigators said relatives later called Houston police on Monday to say they hadn't been able to reach Smith's father and were concerned. Officers went to the residence on Carolcrest but didn't find anything.

Detectives later returned to search the house again and that's when they spotted Smith's truck nearby and started chasing him.

After a more thorough search at the house, officers found the father's body. Investigators say Smith was staying at the home with his father after he bonded out.

HPD described Smith as "dangerous," and said they've notified other family members to be on alert.

Charged: Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is charged with interference with a police service animal, robbery & evading arrest in the stabbing of HPD K9 Nate.



Good news: Nate is now resting at home with his HPD partner.



More information here: https://t.co/RN6li8XSqz#hounews pic.twitter.com/uM0ZNeRsDG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2022

"I think it goes without saying that he has a tendency for violence, so we've been in contact with other family members that aren't in this area to put them on notice," Officer Deese said.

Nate was rushed to an animal hospital Monday after losing a lot of blood, but was released Monday night. He's now recovering at home with his handler.

Nate has two years of service with HPD’s Tactical Operations Division.

NATE UPDATE;

Nate is home resting and recovering from his injury and is doing great! I want to thank everyone for all of the prayers and messages over the past two days. 💙 pic.twitter.com/5grwAAG9H9 — K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) January 24, 2022