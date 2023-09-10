The victim told police that Robert L. Carter began sexually assaulting her when she was only 7 years old and impregnated her when she was 16.

HOUSTON — (WARNING: This story contains graphic details that many may find disturbing)

A Houston pastor is accused of raping a family member several times inside his church and eventually impregnating her, according to court documents.

Robert L. Carter, 39, turned himself in to Harris County authorities early Monday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest last month. He’s charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the attacks started when the victim was a little girl. She told police that Carter would tell her, "If you do this for me, I'll give you candy."

"The victim in this case alleges that she was sexually abused from the age of 7 and it did not conclude until she was 19, with the sexual encounters occurring hundreds of times," prosecutors said.

The victim told investigators that Carter would go into her room nightly and force her to perform sex acts and warn her not to tell anyone.

"No one will believe you, and if you do tell, I'll tell them that you came to me and did this," Carter allegedly told her.

Court records say the assaults escalated and she was raped at least 600 times.

The assaults happened at the family's homes in Sugar Land, Humble and later Sunnyside and several times at a church office where Carter worked, investigators said. The girl said he'd sometimes park behind a grocery store and assault her before he'd take her to school. He'd also show her pornography on his phone, she said.

When the victim was 16 years old, she secretly had Carter’s baby, according to court documents. She gave birth in a closet, and Carter took the baby to a firehouse and left it. She said she kept her pregnancy a secret by wearing baggy clothes.

When she tried to say "no," she said he told her, "If you don't do this, I promise you're going to regret it and I'm going to make your life a living hell."

Court documents said some of the assaults happened when Carter was an employee at Greater Bible Way Church. He is currently listed online as senior pastor of Sanctuary Church of Jesus Christ in downtown Houston. Carter has also worked in hospice care for decades.

Carter's bond was set at $200,000. If he bonds out, the judge ordered him to stay away from schools, parks and any place where children might be.

"Does it also prohibit me from going to church?" Carter asked the judge who said it does.