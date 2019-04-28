HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two parents were charged Thursday after their 13-week-old baby suffered a broken jaw, fractured ribs and several other injuries while in their care.

Jamal Anderson, 26, and Megan Dennings, 24, are both being charged with injury to a child. Court documents said when they took their newborn to the doctor for vaccinations, that's when doctors discovered the baby had two breaks to the jaw, two breaks to the arm, a fractured pelvis and fractured ribs, internal bleeding and a partially collapsed young.

According to charging documents, deputies spoke to Dennings and she said on October 24, 2018 she noticed the child's arm was bruised and a popping or cracking sound coming from the baby's back.

She thought it was gas so she didn't take the baby to the hospital that day.

The next day, Dennings noticed the baby had a fever and the baby's chest wasn't right. She did not think to seek medical attention that day because the baby had an upcoming doctor's appointment to get shots, said charging documents.

Dennings and Anderson finally got the baby to the doctor and that's when hospital staff informed them of the baby's injuries. Police and CPS were called.

A Harris County sheriffs deputy also spoke to Anderson and he admitted that he was often rough with the baby.

"I’m thinking it’s basically like probably the way I was handling him, like not on purpose, cuz I’m like heavy handed,” Anderson told deputies. "I really feel bad that we lost our son...I blame myself for it."

Dennings told deputies Anderson would often put his body weight on the baby while wrapping the newborn in a blanket. She also said Anderson would often squeeze the baby's jaw with great pressure while burping him.

"He doesn't know his own strength," Dennings said.

Police were told by medical staff the baby’s injuries were severe and were not consistent with accidental trauma or routine child care.

According to court documents, Dennings stated that hopefully the foster parents the baby goes with aren't "crap" and that she won't have to deal with the crying stage anymore and hopefully the baby comes back "calm."

Neither suspects have been arrested.

