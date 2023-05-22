Houston man arrested in connection with road rage incident in Fayette County

Deputies arrested Charlie Ray Sheppard Jr. and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, deadly conduct, endangering a child and possession of marijuana.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident over the weekend on Interstate 10.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the incident involved a driver who was reportedly shooting out the window of a Ford Edge that was heading eastbound on I-10 on Sunday.

Deputies performed a traffic stop near Schulenburg, Texas, and discovered two men and a woman with a small child in the vehicle. The people in the car denied any allegations of weapons or any shooting. However, deputies later discovered a 9mm handgun in the back seat and marijuana.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Charlie Ray Sheppard Jr., admitted to deputies that he fired the gun out the window "after being cut off by a couple motorists," according to the sheriff's office. Sheppard also "claimed the bag in which the handgun and marijuana was discovered."

It was later discovered that Sheppard was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

Deputies arrested Sheppard and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, deadly conduct, endangering a child and possession of marijuana.

Schulenburg police and Texas state troopers helped with this incident.