Houston-area man accused of holding woman captive for years, but neighbors paint different story

Abraham Segura, 42, is charged with kidnapping, according to court records.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 42-year-old man is accused of holding a woman captive for several years in north Harris County, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Segura abducted the woman and kept her at an undisclosed location where she could not escape. The court records also detail how he allegedly held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

Neighbors painted a different picture, though. They said the two have been a couple for four years and they had been seen going out together. One neighbor said Segura was trying to protect the woman because she had drug and mental health issues.

Others said heavy bars were installed to protect the home after previous break-ins. They believe home security cameras will prove the woman was not being held captive.