Hours-long SWAT standoff ends in arrest in North Austin

APD responded after a woman reported being kidnapped and held at gunpoint.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department gave the "all clear" on a SWAT call after responding to an incident on Thursday morning.

APD tweeted that officers were responding to a call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Delmar Ave. That's in North Austin.

Officer Destiny Silva with the APD Public Information Office said preliminary information suggested the incident was one of family violence.

Silva said that officers received a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. reporting the incident after a woman entered a nearby hotel and said a man held her at gunpoint against her will, but she was just able to escape.

Officers responded to the hotel where they learned the location of the incident, and more officers were sent to the 500 block of Delmar to make contact with the man. While in the area, officers saw a man peeking through the blinds of a residence but were unable to make physical contact.

SWAT was then called due to the possibility of the man being armed, the nature of the call and his refusal to exit, Silva said. Hostage negotiators were also at the scene.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution and roads were closed.

After a nearly seven-hour standoff, the man was arrested, APD said. Police said he was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and assault.

APD said the woman is safe now and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube