Police investigating homicide in Downtown Austin

The incident occurred in the area of Sixth and Sabine streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area.

APD said at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday that the department was investigating a homicide near Sixth and Sabine streets.

Austin-Travis County EMS said just after noon that medics had obtained a deceased on the scene pronouncement for one patient after "extensive medical efforts." Medics are no longer on the scene.

The Austin Transportation Department said the police activity has all westbound traffic in the area closed.

Police activity at IH-35 and 6th has all westbound traffic closed. Avoid the area. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/uJETKsFwi4 — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) August 16, 2022

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

