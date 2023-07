A little after 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call at Raintree Apartments on Redfield Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a homicide in North Austin on Friday night.

A little after 11:15 p.m., police responded to a call at Raintree Apartments on Redfield Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with traumatic injuries. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. The victim has not been identified.

There is no suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.