APD identifies victim in first homicide of 2022

The Austin Police Department said officers and medics responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Elkhorn Mountain Trail on Jan. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in Austin's first homicide of 2022.

APD said on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 9:46 p.m. that 911 received multiple shots fired calls in the 8100 block of Elkhorn Mountain Trail, near McNeil Drive and US 183. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics arrived on the scene to find a man with obvious trauma lying in the street.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:06 p.m. APD later identified him as 27-year-old Cristofer Acevedo.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to interview witnesses and process the scene. Detectives believe an altercation took place at a vehicle in the driveway of a residence. The altercation ended with gunshots being exchanged.

APD said two suspects wearing masks fled the scene on foot after the shooting. Detectives believe robbery was the motive.

On Jan. 6, the Travis County medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Acevedo's official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

Anyone with information or video of this incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS); use the Crime Stoppers app or the Austin PD app; or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.