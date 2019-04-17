AUSTIN, Texas — Homicide detectives are reportedly investigating after someone died at an apartment complex in North Austin.

Police reported that they got a call at around 7:35 a.m. about someone that needed to be checked on at 9133 Northgate Blvd., the Quail Creek Apartments.

When officers got there, they found a person with obvious trauma. The man, Eddie Lester Marshall Jr., 57, died at the apartment complex.

Homicide detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses and "people involved with the incident," APD said later in the day.

Detectives are looking to speak with a 30-year-old black man and a 36-year-old white woman who were temporarily staying at the apartment complex.

An autopsy tomorrow will determine the cause of death.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call (512) 477-5388.

