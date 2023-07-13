Homeowner shoots and kills intruder at southeast-side home, SAPD says

Police said the man was entering the yard of a rental property he owns when a man approached him in the yard with large shears, and the homeowner fatally shot him.

SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the southeast side shot and killed a man who he encountered in his yard when that man approached him with a large tool, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

An officer at the scene on the 3000 block of Cato said that the man lives in the area and owns a rental property across the street. Police said as he approached the yard of the rental property around 5 p.m. he saw an unfamiliar bicycle, and when he entered the yard a man in his 20s came toward him with a sharp tool, like large garden shears. Police say the homeowner shot the man dead, and they believe his story checks out.

The man who was killed was believed to be in his 20s has not been identified, and an investigation is underway.

