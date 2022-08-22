Austin police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

The driver hit a 70-year-old woman who later died at a local hospital, according to police.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a driver who allegedly hit a woman in southwest Austin on Aug. 17. The victim later died.

APD said that on Aug. 17 at approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Way Lane and South Bay Lane. A car hit a pedestrian crossing the street before driving away northbound on South Bay Lane toward Back Bay Lane, according to police.

The pedestrian, later identified as 70-year-old Sandra Neilsen, was taken to a hospital where she died the following day.

APD released the following photos of the suspect's car:

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call APD's Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app to submit information.

APD said this crash is being investigated as Austin's 64th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 65 traffic deaths for the year so far. On Aug. 17, 2021, there had been 72 fatal crashes resulting in 78 deaths.

