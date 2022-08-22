x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Austin police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

The driver hit a 70-year-old woman who later died at a local hospital, according to police.
Credit: Austin Police Department
Photos courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a driver who allegedly hit a woman in southwest Austin on Aug. 17. The victim later died.

APD said that on Aug. 17 at approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Way Lane and South Bay Lane. A car hit a pedestrian crossing the street before driving away northbound on South Bay Lane toward Back Bay Lane, according to police. 

The pedestrian, later identified as 70-year-old Sandra Neilsen, was taken to a hospital where she died the following day.

APD released the following photos of the suspect's car:

Credit: Austin Police Department
Photos courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call APD's Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app to submit information.

APD said this crash is being investigated as Austin's 64th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 65 traffic deaths for the year so far. On Aug. 17, 2021, there had been 72 fatal crashes resulting in 78 deaths.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Heavy rain possible for Central Texas; Flood Watch begins Monday afternoon

1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 71

'One pill that ended their lives': Austin moms on a mission to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl

Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Austin PD identifies man shot, killed in Downtown Austin on Aug. 16

Before You Leave, Check This Out