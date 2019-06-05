COVINGTON, Ga. — Little Caliyah McNabb was born prematurely on September 23, 2017. She only weighed 5 pounds at birth. When her parents, Cortney Bell and Christopher McNabb took their bundle of joy home, no one could imagine what was to come.

On Saturday morning, October 7, 2017, at 10:38 a.m., Cortney Bell frantically called Newton County 911 to report that her 2-week-old daughter had gone missing.

The terror in Bell's voice is tangible when listening to the 911 audio recording.

911: Newton County 911, what's the emergency?

Bell: I have a 2-year-old and a 2-week-old, and my 2-week-old is not in her sleeper. Her passy is on the floor.

911: She's not in her sleeper?

Bell: She's not in her sleeper - she's not here. I looked -- I looked in her clothes and everything.

Bell said she had been asleep since 5 a.m. when she had fed the infant last. She said she woke up and the baby was gone.

►READ MORE: Transcript of 911 call reporting little Caliyah McNabb missing

911: Okay, you said you were sleep and you woke up and she was gone?

Bell: Yes. My...my 2-year-old came and woke me up...I was sleep on the couch. (yelling for someone off phone)

The call triggered a massive search around Newton County.

One day later, on Sunday, October 8, searchers made a heartbreaking find -- the body of little Caliyah was located, wrapped in a blue cloth and placed underneath a log in a wooded area located about a quarter-mile away from the trailer park where McNabb and Bell lived, according to Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Keith Crum.

After her body was found, Christopher McNabb left the area. Crum said he hopped out of a vehicle and ran off on foot.

►RELATED: Father 'acting kind of crazy' after baby found dead in woods

According to Crum, McNabb was wanted on a probation violation out of Bartow County. Authorities later found him at a gas station.

"He was attempting to make an escape," Crum said. "He was running but the units were able to intercept him and arrest him."

According to a caller to 911 at the gas station, McNabb had been erratically rambling, saying "I didn't do it; I didn't do it."

The clerk inside the gas station said McNabb was "screaming and hollering and acting kind of crazy."

As he walked out, she says she called 911.

►MORE: Medical examiner: Baby died from blunt force trauma to the head

On Tuesday, October 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's medical examiner revealed even more devastating findings -- little Caliyah had died from blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death is ruled a homicide.

PHOTOS: 2-week-old baby found dead after being missing

The next day, Wednesday, October 11, McNabb was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death.

According to the warrant, McNabb, "did strike the victim ... with an unknown object. This action did cause the victim's skull to be seriously disfigured and damaged beyond repair."

The warrant also said McNabb wrapped his daughter's body in a t-shirt and blanket before putting her in a drawstring bag and hiding her in the woods.

Months later, on January 1, 2018, Bell was arrested and she was charged with three felony counts: second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

The trial of both parents is set to get underway on Monday, May 6, 2019, with jury selection in Covington.

MORE STORIES PEOPLE ARE READING

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Days after she died in her room, dad testifies that he tried to cremate her

Mother's search for missing son leads police to bust alleged sex trafficking ring

She went to the hospital to have her baby. Now her husband is raising two kids alone