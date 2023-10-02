Murder of Austin mom Heidi Broussard by Houston friend who stole her baby is subject of new movie

Investigators determined Fieramusca had been plotting to kill her childhood friend for weeks. She pretended to be pregnant at the same time as Broussard and after killing her, she told everyone that Margo was her baby.

"Heidi's hugs were strong, full of love. They lingered in the atmosphere. I still feel them now. She loved beyond measure, and she never gave up on anyone. When I think of her – which is every moment – I ask, 'What would Heidi say or think?' It gives me comfort, thinking of her gives me peace amidst the pain," Tammy Broussard said. "She was just so much fun. So full of life. And now it's been taken from her."