Heidi Broussard case: KVUE's coverage since the beginning

Magen Fieramusca is accused of kidnapping and killing her longtime friend, Heidi Broussard, in December 2019.

KVUE has covered this case since the beginning, when Broussard and her infant daughter went missing in December 2019. About a week later, police found Broussard's body in the trunk of a car in Harris County.

Officers found Broussard's daughter alive inside Fieramusca's home, where the car was parked. Investigators claim Fieramusca pretended the baby was her own.

Investigators later said Fieramusca kidnapped her childhood friend and the baby from their South Austin apartment. She is now facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and capital murder.

At the May 12 hearing, her attorneys are expected to make closing arguments in an attempt to throw out some evidence that they claim was illegally obtained when investigators entered the Harris County home without a search warrant.

