x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Heidi Broussard case: KVUE's coverage since the beginning

Magen Fieramusca is accused of kidnapping and killing her longtime friend, Heidi Broussard, in December 2019.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 12.

KVUE has covered this case since the beginning, when Broussard and her infant daughter went missing in December 2019. About a week later, police found Broussard's body in the trunk of a car in Harris County. 

Officers found Broussard's daughter alive inside Fieramusca's home, where the car was parked. Investigators claim Fieramusca pretended the baby was her own. 

Investigators later said Fieramusca kidnapped her childhood friend and the baby from their South Austin apartment. She is now facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and capital murder. 

At the May 12 hearing, her attorneys are expected to make closing arguments in an attempt to throw out some evidence that they claim was illegally obtained when investigators entered the Harris County home without a search warrant.

Below is a compiled list of all of KVUE's previous coverage of the Broussard case, as well as much of the coverage by our Houston sister station, KHOU, classified by year. The coverage dates back to when Broussard and her daughter were initially reported missing.

2022

2021

2020

2019

Below, you can also find a YouTube playlist featuring KVUE's coverage from the day Broussard's body was found up through Fieramusca's May 12 hearing: 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

North Texas teen who went missing from Mavs game was advertised and sold for sex in Oklahoma City. Her family says many people could've stopped it.

Williamson County judge: Residents says area around Candlewood Suites has seen increase in crime

Multifamily affordable housing complex set to open in Austin

'It is an empty threat' | Organization, local schools react to Gov. Abbott's remarks on challenging Plyler v. Doe