Police are at a shooting near the I-10 and Loop 410 interchange in Balcones Heights. They are searching for a person and truck believed to be used in the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Balcones Heights Police confirm that an officer has been shot after responding to an incident Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police are searching for a person and truck believed to be used in the shooting.

The incident was reported at 6945 IH-10 West, which is the address for the SOL Apartments in Balcones Heights, on the southeast side of the I-10 and Loop 410 interchange. That was just before 2 p.m.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, according to officials, but the officer's condition is not known.

North East ISD officials said an elementary school in the area, Dellview Elementary, is on "lock-out" meaning no one comes in or out. Wednesday was an early dismissal day, so most of the students and staff members were gone at the time of the incident.

Balcones Heights officials confirm an officer has been shot and was taken to the hospital. No word on condition. https://t.co/MCCk7egp6Q — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) February 3, 2021

In a Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared two pictures of a person and truck believed to be involved in the shooting:

"This vehicle and this individual are believed to have been involved in this shooting, if you have any information on the whereabouts or the identity of this individual, contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000."

