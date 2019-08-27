AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Austin and now police are searching for the suspects.

The shooting happened at the Meadows Edge Apartment complex on Rutland Drive in northwest Austin just before midnight on Monday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was sent to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to Austin police, they are still searching for suspects.

A witness said she saw people running away after she heard the gunshots.

"I ran downstairs and saw three people running away and it was the dude right there laying on the ground," the witness told KVUE. "He got shot."

Police do not know the motive, but said there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

