Family of Houston man killed by HCSO deputy calls for transparency in investigation

"Shoplifting does not warrant to kill a man," said Brooks' sister, Demetria Brooks-Glaze.

HOUSTON — A family in Houston is asking for accountability after a loved one was shot and killed by a Harris County sheriff's deputy last week.

The family believes the shooting was unjustified.

HCSO said the deputy, a sergeant, tried to stop 47-year-old Roderick Brooks after he allegedly shoplifted from a nearby store. Officials said when the sergeant took Brooks into custody, Brooks grabbed the deputy's Taser. In response, HCSO said the deputy shot brooks with his pistol.

The family believes that's not how it happened.

"He was, in fact, shoplifting shampoo soap and he left the store," said Sadiyah A. Evangelista, the family's attorney.

The family said when the sergeant caught up with Brooks, the seargent used his Taser on him, knocking Brooks to the ground.

"And then, when Roderick Brooks was face down with his hands behind his back, believing he was going to be tased again, and defending an onslaught of punches the officer took his weapon and we know the end of this story, shot him in his neck and instantly killed him," said Evangelista. "This is a human being who did not deserve to be murdered like some animal in the street."

The family admits that Brooks was not perfect. They said he had mental issues he had been dealing with. Brooks was the youngest of ten and lost both his parents when he was only 10 years old.

They are now calling for transparency in the investigation.

The sergeant, who HCSO said had been with the force for 20 years, has been placed on administrative leave.

Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out his condolences to the family. Gonzalez said HCSO is committed to a thorough, transparent and timely investigation.

Our investigation into the shooting involving our HCSO Sgt. G. Hardin and Mr. Roderick Brooks on July 8th, remains on-going. Our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Brooks. We are committed to a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation. We take every incident 1/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 12, 2022