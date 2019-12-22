KATY, Texas — A father is on the run and a barber is in the hospital after a bizarre shooting in Katy.

Detectives say the 13-year-old son of the suspected shooter went into a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Road to get a haircut early Saturday. He went home and then went back with his father, who told them the haircut was not done properly.

Detectives said the barber fixed the haircut for free, but then, as they were leaving, the barber got into a fight with the father outside in the parking lot.

The son was already in the car, and that’s when the father shot the barber three times, in his stomach, leg and arm, deputies said.

That barber is at the hospital in stable condition, but the father and his son drove away.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period," Detective Wallace Wyatt said. "Like I said, the disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him a part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, 'I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'"

There were several witnesses inside the barber shop when it happened. Detectives said they are also looking for surveillance video.

Deputies are searching for a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord. If you have any information about this shooting, call police.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter