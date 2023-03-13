2 adults, 2 juveniles charged in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Hays County

Some of the vehicles were stolen because the keys had been left inside, according to authorities.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and Kyle Police Department have charged four people in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts and firearm thefts, as well as credit/debit card abuse.

On Dec. 26, 2022, the HCSO said several suspects from Austin traveled to the Kyle area and committed multiple burglaries and thefts. Among the items stolen were guns and credit/debit cards. In addition, 21 unlocked vehicles were burglarized.

Some of the vehicles were stolen because the keys had been left inside of the vehicle, according to the HCSO. They were later recovered in Austin.

The HCSO said two adults have been identified and arrested in connection with these crimes. Those suspects are 17-year-old Eduardo Steven Telule-Oviedo and 18-year-old Naomi Davis.

Two juvenile suspects have also been charged, but the HCSO said they will not be identified.

On Jan. 4, HCSO deputies attempted to stop a silver SUV for speeding in Dripping Springs, but the driver evaded the deputies. HCSO said the vehicle was stolen out of Austin and was later associate with another Hays County burglary spree involving an adult man, later identified as Telule-Ovideo, and a juvenile female.

Telule-Ovideo was arrested for a total of 14 charges, including evading with a motor vehicle (third-degree felony), engaging in organized criminal activity (third-degree felony), theft (state jail felony) and burglary of a vehicle (Class A misdemeanor. He received a $750 bond per charge, totaling to $10,500.

Davis was arrested for 10 charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of firearm (state jail felony), credit/debit card abuse (state jail felony) and burglary of a vehicle. Davis received a $500 bond per charge, totaling to $5,000.

The HCSO is reminding the public to lock their vehicles and to not leave any guns or keys inside a vehicle. Be aware of your surroundings and if your vehicle is stolen or burglarized, report it to your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

Anyone with any additional information about these crimes is asked to contact HCSO Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7896. You can also submit reports anonymously through online or by calling 1-800-324-TIPS. You can also submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff's Office app.