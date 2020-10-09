Two men arrested after deputies find narcotics, $2,000+ in cash inside Buda home

One of the suspects is a confirmed gang member, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office arrested a confirmed gang member and another man last Friday after serving a search warrant inside a Buda home.

Members of the Hays County Narcotics Task Force found 36 grams of marijuana, 31.5 grams of cocaine, 26 tabs of LSD and $2,075 in cash inside the home on Sept. 4 on Rolling Hills.

Deputies arrested Jose Edwardo Villegas III, 19, and John Paul Arrellano, 22. Villegas is a gang member, according to the sheriff's office.

Villegas is charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (for two different penalty groups) and several class C misdemeanors. A judge set his bond at $80,000.

Arrellano was also charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $40,000.